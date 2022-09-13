Revista CARAS
TV / GANHADORES DA ESTATUETA

Emmy 2022: confira a lista completa dos vencedores da premiação

Veja a lista completa dos ganhadores do Emmy 2022, o prêmio mais importante da televisão mundial

CARAS Digital Publicado em 13/09/2022, às 12h08

Emmy Awards 2022: confira a lista completa dos vencedores da premiação - Getty Images
Emmy Awards 2022: confira a lista completa dos vencedores da premiação - Getty Images

Na noite da última segunda-feira, 12, aconteceu o Emmy Awards 2022, no Microsoft Theater, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos. A 74ª edição premiou os melhores trabalhos da televisão e streaming, e contou com a presença de um timaço de artistas.

As séries Sucession e Ted Lasso lideravam a premiação, com 25 e 20 indicações respectivamente, e levaram troféus para casa. White Lotus e Round 6 também foram premiados. O ator Lee Jung-jae, de Round 6, se tornou o primeiro asiático a levar o prêmio de Melhor Ator em drama.

Confira a lista completa dos vencedores.

SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Ruptura
Round 6
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets

ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Round 6
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Ruptura
Jeremy Strong, Succession

ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve: Dupla Obsessão
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve: Dupla Obsessão
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria

ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Round 6
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John Turturro, Ruptura
Christopher Walken, Ruptura
Oh Yeong-su, Round 6

ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Patricia Arquette, Ruptura
Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Round 6
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
A maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows

ATRIZ DE SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Rachel Brosnahan, Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, A Comissária de Bordo
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks

ATOR DE SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

SÉRIE LIMITADA, ANTOLOGIA OU FILME PARA TV
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventando Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus

ATRIZ DE SÉRIE LIMITADA ANTOLOGIA OU FILME PARA TV
Toni Collette, A Escada
Julia Garner, Inventando Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: Impeachment
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

ATOR DE SÉRIE LIMITADA ANTOLOGIA OU FILME PARA TV
Colin Firth, A Escada
Andrew Garfield, Em Nome do Céu
Oscar Isaac, Cenas de um Casamento
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

ATRIZ COADJUVANTE DE SÉRIE LIMITADA ANTOLOGIA OU FILME PARA TV
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick

ATOR COADJUVANTE DE SÉRIE LIMITADA ANTOLOGIA OU FILME PARA TV

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

PROGRAMA DE COMPETIÇÃO
The Amazing Race
Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Girls
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

TALK SHOW DE VARIEDADES
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

DIREÇÃO EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Hiro Murai, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Lucia Aniello, Hacks
Cherien Dabis, Only Murders in the Building
Jamie Babbit, Only Murders in the Building
MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show

ROTEIRO EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Duffy Boudreau, Barry
Alec Berg e Bill Hader, Barry
Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, e Lucia Aniello, Hacks
Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building
Jane Becker, Ted Lasso
Sarah Naftalis, What We Do in the Shadows
Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows

DIREÇÃO EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Ben Stiller, Ruptura
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Round 6
Mark Mylod, Succession
Cathy Yan, Succession
Lorene Scafaria, Succession
Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets

ROTEIRO EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Thomas Schnauz, Beter Call Saul
Chris Mundy, Ozark
Dan Erickson, Ruptura
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Round 6
Jesse Armstrong, Succession
Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle e Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets
Ashley Lyle e Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets

DIREÇÃO EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, ANTOLOGIA OU FILME PARA TV
Danny Strong, Dopesick
John Wells, Maid
Hiro Murai, Station Eleven
Michael Showalter, The Dropout
Francesca Gregorin, The Dropout
Mike White, The White Lotus

ROTEIRO EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, ANTOLOGIA OU FILME PARA A TV
Danny Strong, Dopesick
Sarah Burgess, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Molly Smith Metzler, Maid
Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven
Mike White, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout

SÉRIE DE ESQUETES
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live

ROTEIRO ESPECIAL DE VARIEDADES
Ali Wong: Don Wong
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy

EmmyAwards

