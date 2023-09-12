Revista CARAS
Fashion / Estilo

VMA 2023: Veja os looks dos famosos na premiação da música

Celebridades cruzam o ‘tapete rosa’ do VMA 2023 com looks poderosos e elegantes

por Priscilla Comoti

pcomoti_colab@caras.com.br

Publicado em 12/09/2023, às 20h13 - Atualizado às 21h20

Cardi B, Anitta e Demi Lovato - Fotos: Getty Images
Cardi B, Anitta e Demi Lovato - Fotos: Getty Images

Na noite desta terça-feira, 12, os fãs da música ficaram encantados com os looks dos seus artistas favoritos durante o ‘tapete rosa’ do VMA (MTV Video Music Awards) 2023. A premiação do VMA acontece em Nova Jersey, nos Estados Unidos, e reúne artistas de vários gêneros musicais. O evento é transmitido no Brasil pelo canal MTV e pela Pluto TV.

Neste ano, o evento volta a contar com a presença da cantora brasileiraAnitta, que vai se apresentar na premiação e ainda concorre em uma das categorias.

Além disso, a premiação está repleta de famosos, como Demi Lovato, Doja Cat e Cardi B.

Veja as fotos dos looks dos famosos no VMA 2023:

Taylor Swift - Foto: Getty Images
Taylor Swift - Foto: Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter- Foto: Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter- Foto: Getty Images
Dove Cameron - Foto: Getty Images
Dove Cameron - Foto: Getty Images

Shakira - Foto: Getty Images
Shakira - Foto: Getty Images

Selena Gomez - Foto: Getty Images
Selena Gomez - Foto: Getty Images
Thalía - Foto: Getty Images
Thalía - Foto: Getty Images
Nicki Minaj - Foto: Getty Images
Nicki Minaj - Foto: Getty Images
Bebe Rexha - Foto: Getty Images
Bebe Rexha - Foto: Getty Images
Rita Ora - Foto: Getty Images
Rita Ora - Foto: Getty Images
Nelly Furtado - Foto: Getty Images
Nelly Furtado - Foto: Getty Images

Doja Cat - Foto: Getty Images
Doja Cat - Foto: Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo - Foto: Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo - Foto: Getty Images
Cardi B - Foto: Getty Images
Cardi B - Foto: Getty Images
Demi Lovato - Foto: Getty Images
Demi Lovato - Foto: Getty Images
Anitta - Foto: Getty Images
Anitta - Foto: Getty Images

Veja a lista completa de indicados:

VÍDEO DO ANO

  • Doja Cat - “Attention”
  • Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
  • Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”
  • Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”
  • SZA - “Kill Bill”
  • Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

ARTISTA DO ANO

  • Beyoncé
  • Doja Cat
  • Karol G
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Shakira
  • Taylor Swift

MÚSICA DO ANO

  • Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
  • Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
  • Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down”
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”
  • Steve Lacy - “Bad Habit”
  • SZA - “Kill Bill”
  • Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

MELHOR VÍDEOCLIPE LATINO

  • Anitta - “Funk Rave”
  • Bad Bunny - “Where She Goes”
  • Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - “Ella Baila Sola”
  • Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny - “un x100to”
  • Karol G & Shakira - “TQG”
  • Rosalía - “Despechá”
  • Shakira - “Acróstico”

ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO

  • GloRilla
  • Ice Spice
  • Kaliii
  • Peso Pluma
  • PinkPantheress
  • Reneé Rapp

MELHOR COLABORAÇÃO DO ANO 

  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - “I'm Good (Blue)”
  • Post Malone & Doja Cat - “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
  • Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - “Gotta Move On”
  • KAROL G & Shakira - “TQG”
  • Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - “Creepin’ (Remix)”
  • Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down”

MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE POP 

  • Demi Lovato - “Swine”
  • Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”
  • Ed Sheeran - “Eyes Closed”
  • Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
  • Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
  • P!NK - “Trustfall”
  • Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE HIP-HOP

  • Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - “Gotta Move On”
  • DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - “STAYING ALIVE”
  • GloRilla & Cardi B - “Tomorrow 2”
  • Lil Uzi Vert - “Just Wanna Rock”
  • Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - “Kant Nobody”
  • Metro Boomin ft. Future - “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”
  • Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”

MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE ROCK

  • Foo Fighters - “The Teacher”
  • Linkin Park - “Lost (Original Version)”
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers - “Tippa My Tongue”
  • Måneskin - “The Loneliest”
  • Metallica - “Lux Æterna”
  • Muse - “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE ALTERNATIVO 

  • Blink-182 - “Edging”
  • Boygenius - “The Film”
  • Fall Out Boy - “Hold Me Like a Grudge”
  • Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”
  • Paramore - “This Is Why”
  • Thirty Seconds To Mars - “Stuck”

MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE R&B 

  • Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - “Stay ”
  • Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - “How Does It Feel”
  • Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - “Creepin’ (Remix)”
  • SZA - “Shirt”
  • Toosii - “Favorite Song”
  • Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - “Love In The Way”

MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE K-POP 

  • Aespa - “Girls”
  • Blackpink - “Pink Venom”
  • Fiffty Fifty - “Cupid”
  • Seventeen - “Super”
  • Stray Kids - “S-Class”
  • Tomorrow X Together - “Sugar Rush Ride”

MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE DE AFROBEATS 

  • Ayra Starr - “Rush”
  • Burna Boy - “It’s Plenty”
  • Davido ft. Musa Keys - “Unavailable”
  • Fireboy DML & Asake - ”Bandana”
  • Libianca - “People”
  • Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down”
  • Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr - “2 Sugar”

MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE PELO BEM 

  • Alicia Keys - “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”
  • Bad Bunny - “El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente”
  • Demi Lovato - “Swine”
  • Dove Cameron - “Breakfast”
  • Imagine Dragons - “Crushed”
  • Maluma - “La Reina”

MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA

  • Adele - “I Drink Wine”
  • Ed Sheeran - “Eyes Closed”
  • Janelle Monae - “Lipstick Lover”
  • Kendrick Lamar - “Count Me Out”
  • Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
  • Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
  • Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

MELHOR DIREÇÃO

  • Doja Cat - “Attention”
  • Drake - “Falling Back”
  • Kendrick Lamar - “Count Me Out”
  • Megan Thee Stallion - “Her”
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”
  • SZA - “Kill Bill”
  • Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE ARTE 

  • Boygenius - “The Film”
  • Blackpink - “Pink Venom”
  • Doja Cat - “Attention”
  • Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”
  • Megan Thee Stallion - “Her”
  • SZA - “Shirt”

MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS 

  • Fall Out Boy - “Love From the Other Side”
  • Harry Styles - “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”
  • Melanie Martinez - “Void”
  • Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”
  • Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

MELHOR COREOGRAFIA 

  • Blackpink - “Pink Venom”
  • Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”
  • Jonas Brothers - “Waffle House”
  • Megan Thee Stallion - “Her”
  • Panic! at the Disco - “Middle of a Breakup”
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”

MELHOR EDIÇÃO 

  • Blackpink - “Pink Venom”
  • Kendrick Lamar - “Rich Spirit”
  • Miley Cyrus - “River”
  • Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
  • SZA - “Kill Bill”
  • Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

MELHOR APRESENTAÇÃO “PUSH” DO ANO 

  • August 2022: Saucy Santana - “Booty”
  • September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - “Until I Found You”
  • October 2022: JVKE - “golden hour”
  • November 2022: Flo Milli - “Conceited”
  • December 2022: Reneé Rapp - “Colorado”
  • January 2023: Sam Ryder - “All The Way Over”
  • February 2023: Armani White - “GOATED”
  • March 2023: Fletcher - “Becky's So Hot”
  • April 2023: Tomorrow X Together - “Sugar Rush Ride”
  • May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”
  • June 2023: FLO – “Losing You”
  • July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - “That Part”

Priscilla Comoti é editora de conteúdo do site CARAS. Ela é formada em jornalismo e em audiovisual, já passou pelos sites Contigo!, Minha Novela, TiTiTi, Mais Novela e Portal Márcia Piovesan. Escreve sobre celebridades, TV, reality show e novelas.

premiaçãolooks dos famososvma 2023

