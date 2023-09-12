VMA 2023: Veja os looks dos famosos na premiação da música

Na noite desta terça-feira, 12, os fãs da música ficaram encantados com os looks dos seus artistas favoritos durante o ‘tapete rosa’ do VMA (MTV Video Music Awards) 2023. A premiação do VMA acontece em Nova Jersey, nos Estados Unidos, e reúne artistas de vários gêneros musicais. O evento é transmitido no Brasil pelo canal MTV e pela Pluto TV.
Neste ano, o evento volta a contar com
a presença da cantora brasileira Anitta, que vai se apresentar na premiação e ainda concorre em uma das categorias.
Além disso, a premiação está repleta de famosos, como
Demi Lovato, Doja Cat e Cardi B. Veja as fotos dos looks dos famosos no VMA 2023: Taylor Swift - Foto: Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter- Foto: Getty Images Dove Cameron - Foto: Getty Images Shakira - Foto: Getty Images Selena Gomez - Foto: Getty Images Thalía - Foto: Getty Images Nicki Minaj - Foto: Getty Images Bebe Rexha - Foto: Getty Images Rita Ora - Foto: Getty Images Nelly Furtado - Foto: Getty Images Doja Cat - Foto: Getty Images Olivia Rodrigo - Foto: Getty Images Cardi B - Foto: Getty Images Demi Lovato - Foto: Getty Images Anitta - Foto: Getty Images VÍDEO DO ANO Doja Cat - “Attention” Miley Cyrus - “Flowers” Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl” Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire” Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy” SZA - “Kill Bill” Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” ARTISTA DO ANO Beyoncé Doja Cat Karol G Nicki Minaj Shakira Taylor Swift MÚSICA DO ANO Miley Cyrus - “Flowers” Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire” Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down” Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy” Steve Lacy - “Bad Habit” SZA - “Kill Bill” Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” MELHOR VÍDEOCLIPE LATINO Anitta - “Funk Rave” Bad Bunny - “Where She Goes” Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - “Ella Baila Sola” Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny - “un x100to” Karol G & Shakira - “TQG” Rosalía - “Despechá” Shakira - “Acróstico” ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO GloRilla Ice Spice Kaliii Peso Pluma PinkPantheress Reneé Rapp MELHOR COLABORAÇÃO DO ANO David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - “I'm Good (Blue)” Post Malone & Doja Cat - “I Like You (A Happier Song)” Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - “Gotta Move On” KAROL G & Shakira - “TQG” Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - “Creepin’ (Remix)” Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down” MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE POP Demi Lovato - “Swine” Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night” Ed Sheeran - “Eyes Closed” Miley Cyrus - “Flowers” Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire” P!NK - “Trustfall” Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE HIP-HOP Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - “Gotta Move On” DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - “STAYING ALIVE” GloRilla & Cardi B - “Tomorrow 2” Lil Uzi Vert - “Just Wanna Rock” Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - “Kant Nobody” Metro Boomin ft. Future - “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)” Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl” MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE ROCK Foo Fighters - “The Teacher” Linkin Park - “Lost (Original Version)” Red Hot Chili Peppers - “Tippa My Tongue” Måneskin - “The Loneliest” Metallica - “Lux Æterna” Muse - “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween” MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE ALTERNATIVO Blink-182 - “Edging” Boygenius - “The Film” Fall Out Boy - “Hold Me Like a Grudge” Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace” Paramore - “This Is Why” Thirty Seconds To Mars - “Stuck” MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE R&B Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - “Stay ” Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - “How Does It Feel” Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - “Creepin’ (Remix)” SZA - “Shirt” Toosii - “Favorite Song” Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - “Love In The Way” MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE K-POP Aespa - “Girls” Blackpink - “Pink Venom” Fiffty Fifty - “Cupid” Seventeen - “Super” Stray Kids - “S-Class” Tomorrow X Together - “Sugar Rush Ride” MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE DE AFROBEATS Ayra Starr - “Rush” Burna Boy - “It’s Plenty” Davido ft. Musa Keys - “Unavailable” Fireboy DML & Asake - ”Bandana” Libianca - “People” Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down” Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr - “2 Sugar” MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE PELO BEM Alicia Keys - “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)” Bad Bunny - “El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente” Demi Lovato - “Swine” Dove Cameron - “Breakfast” Imagine Dragons - “Crushed” Maluma - “La Reina” MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA Adele - “I Drink Wine” Ed Sheeran - “Eyes Closed” Janelle Monae - “Lipstick Lover” Kendrick Lamar - “Count Me Out” Miley Cyrus - “Flowers” Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire” Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” MELHOR DIREÇÃO Doja Cat - “Attention” Drake - “Falling Back” Kendrick Lamar - “Count Me Out” Megan Thee Stallion - “Her” Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy” SZA - “Kill Bill” Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE ARTE Boygenius - “The Film” Blackpink - “Pink Venom” Doja Cat - “Attention” Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace” Megan Thee Stallion - “Her” SZA - “Shirt” MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS Fall Out Boy - “Love From the Other Side” Harry Styles - “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” Melanie Martinez - “Void” Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl” Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy” Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” MELHOR COREOGRAFIA Blackpink - “Pink Venom” Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night” Jonas Brothers - “Waffle House” Megan Thee Stallion - “Her” Panic! at the Disco - “Middle of a Breakup” Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy” MELHOR EDIÇÃO Blackpink - “Pink Venom” Kendrick Lamar - “Rich Spirit” Miley Cyrus - “River” Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire” SZA - “Kill Bill” Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” MELHOR APRESENTAÇÃO “PUSH” DO ANO August 2022: Saucy Santana - “Booty” September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - “Until I Found You” October 2022: JVKE - “golden hour” November 2022: Flo Milli - “Conceited” December 2022: Reneé Rapp - “Colorado” January 2023: Sam Ryder - “All The Way Over” February 2023: Armani White - “GOATED” March 2023: Fletcher - “Becky's So Hot” April 2023: Tomorrow X Together - “Sugar Rush Ride” May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana” June 2023: FLO – “Losing You” July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - “That Part”