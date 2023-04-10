Confira a lista de indicados ao MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023

Stranger Things, The Last of Us e Top Gun: Maverick lideram lista de indicações ao prêmio da MTV
Nesta segunda-feira, 10, a MTV divulgou a lista de indicados ao prêmio MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023, que vai ao ar no dia 7 de maio! A votação é feita pelo próprio público, através do site oficial da premiação. Quem vai apresentar este ano é a atriz Drew Barrymore, indicada a melhor apresentadora.
Os líderes de indicação, claro, não poderiam ser outros. Com seis cada, o filme Top Gun: Maverick, e as séries, Stranger Things, da Netflix, e The Last of Us, da HBO Max. Com quatro, a série da HBO, The White Lotus. Algumas outras produções como RuPaul’s Drag Race e The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, contam com duas indicações.
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Nope
Scream VI
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick
Stranger Things
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
Yellowjackets
Austin Butler — Elvis
Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling
KeKe Palmer — Nope
Michael B. Jordan — Creed III
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six
Sadie Sink — Stranger Things
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
Diego Luna —Andor
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Harry Styles -- Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things
M3GAN -- M3GAN
The Bear — Cocaine Bear
Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux - The Last Of Us
Harry Styles + David Dawson - My Policeman
Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow - Outer Banks
Riley Keough + Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & The Six
Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne - Only Murders in the Building
Bad Bunny - Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us
Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn - Stranger Things
Rachel Sennott - Bodies Bodies Bodies
Bad Bunny - Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us
Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn - Stranger Things
Rachel Sennott - Bodies Bodies Bodies
Brad Pitt (Ladybug) contra Bad Bunny (The Wolf) - Bullet Train
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface - Scream VI
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) - Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Todos - John Wick 4
Escape from Narkina 5 - Andor
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Jesse Tyler Ferguson - Cocaine Bear
Justin Long - Barbarian
Rachel Sennott - Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon - Smile
Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke - As Justiceiras
Jenna Ortega + Cosa - Wednesday
Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us
Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò - The White Lotus
Tom Cruise + Miles Teller - Top Gun: Maverick
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outer Banks
Stranger Things
Teen Wolf: The Movie
Demi Lovato - Still Alive (Scream VI)
Doja Cat - Vegas (Elvis)
Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna - Lift Me Up (Pantera Negra: Wakanda para siempre)
Taylor Swift - Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)
Vacaciones en familia en Jersey Shore
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Las amas de casa de Beverly Hills)
Family Reunion: Edición Love & Hip Hop
The Kardashian
Vanderpump Rules
All-Star Shore
Gran Hermano
RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars
The Challenge: USA
Los Traidores
Drew Barrymore - The Drew Barrymore Show
Joel Madden - Ink Master
Nick Cannon - The Masked Singer
RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson - The Kelly Clarkson Show
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) - Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Tori Deal e Devin Walker - El desafío: Montar o Morir
RuPaul Charles e Michelle Visage - RuPaul's Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent - Vanderpump Rules
Garcelle Beauvais e Sutton Stracke - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Halftime
Love, Lizzo
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie
