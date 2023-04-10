Confira a lista de indicados ao MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023

Stranger Things, The Last of Us e Top Gun: Maverick lideram lista de indicações ao prêmio da MTV

Nesta segunda-feira, 10, a MTV divulgou a lista de indicados ao prêmio MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023, que vai ao ar no dia 7 de maio! A votação é feita pelo próprio público, através do site oficial da premiação. Quem vai apresentar este ano é a atriz Drew Barrymore, indicada a melhor apresentadora.

Os líderes de indicação, claro, não poderiam ser outros. Com seis cada, o filme Top Gun: Maverick, e as séries, Stranger Things, da Netflix, e The Last of Us, da HBO Max. Com quatro, a série da HBO, The White Lotus. Algumas outras produções como RuPaul’s Drag Race e The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, contam com duas indicações.

Veja a lista completa de indicados:

MELHOR FILME

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

MELHOR SÉRIE

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

MELHOR ATUAÇÃO - FILME

Austin Butler — Elvis

Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling

KeKe Palmer — Nope

Michael B. Jordan — Creed III

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

MELHOR ATUAÇÃO - SÉRIE

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink — Stranger Things

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

MELHOR HERÓI

Diego Luna —Andor

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

MELHOR VILÃO

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles -- Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things

M3GAN -- M3GAN

The Bear — Cocaine Bear

MELHOR BEIJO

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux - The Last Of Us

Harry Styles + David Dawson - My Policeman

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow - Outer Banks

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne - Only Murders in the Building

MELHOR ATUAÇÃO CÔMICA

Bad Bunny - Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us

Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn - Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott - Bodies Bodies Bodies

ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO

Bad Bunny - Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us

Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn - Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott - Bodies Bodies Bodies

MELHOR LUTA

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) contra Bad Bunny (The Wolf) - Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface - Scream VI

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) - Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Todos - John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5 - Andor

MELHOR ATUAÇÃO ASSUSTADA

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson - Cocaine Bear

Justin Long - Barbarian

Rachel Sennott - Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon - Smile

MELHOR PARCERIA

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke - As Justiceiras

Jenna Ortega + Cosa - Wednesday

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò - The White Lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller - Top Gun: Maverick

ELENCO MAIS FOD*STICO

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie

MELHOR MÚSICA

Demi Lovato - Still Alive (Scream VI)

Doja Cat - Vegas (Elvis)

Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna - Lift Me Up (Pantera Negra: Wakanda para siempre)

Taylor Swift - Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)

MELHOR DOC-REALITY

Vacaciones en familia en Jersey Shore

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Las amas de casa de Beverly Hills)

Family Reunion: Edición Love & Hip Hop

The Kardashian

Vanderpump Rules

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMPETIÇÃO

All-Star Shore

Gran Hermano

RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

Los Traidores

MELHOR APRESENTADOR

Drew Barrymore - The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden - Ink Master

Nick Cannon - The Masked Singer

RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson - The Kelly Clarkson Show

MELHOR SQUAD DE REALITY

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) - Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal e Devin Walker - El desafío: Montar o Morir

RuPaul Charles e Michelle Visage - RuPaul's Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent - Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais e Sutton Stracke - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO MUSICAL

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie